Watercare Faces Backlash Over 'Sexist' Shower Ad

In a recent social media commotion, Watercare, a significant water provider in Auckland, faced a backlash over an advertisement that suggested women should lessen their shower time to save on their power bills. The ad, which sparked widespread criticism, incorporated an image of Baby Yoda, a popular internet meme from the Star Wars franchise. It was deemed 'sexist' and 'inflammatory' by the online community, including North Shore councillor Richard Hills.

Defending the Campaign

Rachel Hughes, the head of communications at Watercare, defended the campaign, asserting that it was not solely aimed at women. The campaign, titled 'Make Every Drop Count', was designed to encourage Auckland's populace to conserve water during the summer season. The controversial post, before being taken down, had received 106 comments and reached over 59,000 people, illustrating its wide-spread reach.

Expert Opinions

Advertising expert Mike Hutcheson defended the light-hearted approach of the ad in conveying a crucial message about water conservation. He criticized the culture of complaint that is often amplified by social media, suggesting that it detracts from the intended messages. On the other hand, social media commentator Anna Rawhiti-Connell criticized the ad for reinforcing old-school gender stereotypes and for being intrusive. She argued that organizations like Watercare should be more mindful in their communication strategies.

Addressing the Controversy

In response to the controversy, Watercare justified the ad by citing a social media trend about women tending to enjoy hotter showers than men. However, they acknowledged the offense caused and decided to remove the post from their social media platforms. Watercare expressed regret for any hurt and offence caused and committed to being more considerate in their future advertising campaigns.