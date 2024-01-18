In a recent social media storm, utility company Watercare faced significant criticism for a controversial campaign. The campaign, which suggested that women take shorter showers to cut down on their power bills, sparked backlash for its perceived inflammatory and sexist undertones. The post, part of Watercare's water-saving initiative 'Make Every Drop Count', utilized the pop-culture icon Baby Yoda and a fire from The Mandalorian series, along with the catchy phrase 'Let's keep it snappy to keep your wallet happy!'. The intent was to promote a trend of 4-minute showers, based on the social media trend asserting that women prefer hotter showers than men.

A Public Outcry

The post was met with considerable public condemnation, with many social media users and Auckland councillor Richard Hills decrying it as sexist. Hills demanded the immediate removal of the post, adding to the mounting pressure on Watercare to address the situation. The post was seen as targeting women unfairly, suggesting that a significant 27% of their power bills are spent on heating water for showers.

Watercare's Response

In response to the growing backlash, Watercare's head of communications, Rachel Hughes, acknowledged the offense caused by the post. She offered an apology and promptly removed the post the following morning. Hughes defended the campaign's intent, stating that their goal was to resonate with specific audiences. However, she also assured that men would be included in future messaging around the concept of short showers.

Lessons Learned

The controversy surrounding Watercare's post is a stark reminder for companies to tread carefully when engaging with social media trends. It underscores the importance of understanding audience sensitivities and maintaining a gender-neutral approach in communication. While Watercare's intention to promote water conservation is commendable, the execution has left much to be desired, serving as a cautionary tale for others.