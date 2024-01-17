Water Crisis Looms in Wellington Region: Level Two Restrictions Imposed

Water scarcity has gripped the Wellington region, prompting authorities to implement level two water restrictions. The move affects Wellington, Porirua, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt with an immediate ban on the use of household sprinklers and irrigation systems. The restrictions, which began yesterday, are a response to increased water consumption, a surge in water leaks, and a burgeoning population.

Why the Water Restrictions?

The Wellington region is witnessing unprecedented water consumption, putting a severe strain on the drinking water supply. Wellington Water, the region's water management authority, attributes this spike to a combination of factors: escalating leaks, high water usage, and population growth. The current situation is so dire that there is a 76% chance of moving to level 3 restrictions by the end of January.

Wellington City Council, in response to the crisis, has agreed to allocate up to $2 million in additional funding to address the city's water leaks. Alarmingly, 40-50% of the region's water is being wasted, and there is a one in three likelihood of stricter water restrictions in the near future. With the looming threat of suburbs running dry this summer, authorities are considering declaring a regional state of emergency.

Implication for Residents

Residents across the affected areas are grappling with the new reality of water scarcity. They are urged to conserve water by shortening showers, not running taps while brushing teeth, and doing full loads of washing. Businesses have also been asked to reduce water usage.

These restrictions particularly impact garden enthusiasts who must now water their lawns and gardens by hand. To help navigate this challenge, Katherine Beauchamp, co-owner of Palmers Miramar, offers expert advice on managing gardens under these restrictions.

Preparing for the Worst

As the region faces a potential water crisis, residents are advised to prepare for the worst. Wellington Water suggests stocking up on emergency water and preparing 200-litre emergency water tanks. Councillors have shared advice on the best way to use these tanks and have recommended procuring larger tanks for sufficient water supply. The region's water future hangs in the balance, and only time will tell if these measures can help mitigate the looming crisis.