Water Conservation Urged as Picton and Waikawa Face Sprinkler Ban Amid Water Shortage

As water scarcity continues to be a pressing concern, a total sprinkler ban remains in effect for Picton and Waikawa residents. The ban, borne out of severe water supply concerns due to low rainfall, high evapotranspiration, and high summer water demand, has led to water ceasing to flow over the Essons Valley dam. In a bid to conserve water, residents are prohibited from washing boats at launching ramps, car washing, and the council has imposed limits on irrigation.

Conservation Efforts and Temporary Measures

Stephen Rooney, Operations and Maintenance Engineer, appreciates the community’s positive response in conserving water over the weekend. Despite the severity of the situation, the reduction in water demand has enabled a slight relaxation of restrictions, allowing the use of hand-held hoses for garden watering. However, this is currently the only easing of restrictions. In a measure to address the situation, the Essons Valley treatment plant has been reprogrammed to UV-treat water. This serves as a short-term aid, but the potential for algae blooms behind the dam remains a challenge if the hot weather persists.

The Need for Significant Rainfall

In the absence of significant rainfall, the water supply concerns continue. The town now solely relies on the Speeds Road supply and reservoirs at Elevation and Victoria Domain. These reservoirs need to maintain adequate levels to cater to power outages and firefighting purposes. Contrary to some claims, cruise ships docking in Picton are not provided water from the local supply. The community’s water conservation efforts are crucial to managing this crisis.

Water Scarcity Beyond Picton and Waikawa

The water scarcity issue extends beyond Picton and Waikawa. Wellington is also grappling with increased water restrictions, with residents queuing for hours for emergency water tanks. The long-delayed Waimea Dam in the Tasman District, though unfinished and not full, is eyed by local growers as a potential source of water in the dry months ahead. The urgency to conserve water is more critical than ever to avoid running out completely due to unusual weather systems and the prospect of hosepipe bans.