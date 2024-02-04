Waitangi Prepares for Crown's Ceremonial Welcome Amidst Political Tensions, Canterbury Forest Fire, and RNZ Birdcall Feature Turns 50.

Preparations for the ceremonial welcoming of the Crown are in full swing in Waitangi. Key figures such as the Minister for Maori Development, National's Tama Potaka, Waitangi National Trust Board Chair Pita Tipene, and Labour's Willie Jackson are all in attendance ahead of the grand event. The manuhiri (visitors) include delegations from Kīngitanga, Rātana, Parihaka, and Te Pāti Māori. Kīngi Tūheitia is bringing with him the mauri of the Hui aa Motu in Ngāruawāhia, symbolizing unity and solidarity.

Unity Amidst Controversy

Members of the Opposition, including Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw, were welcomed to Waitangi by a pōwhiri. Outgoing Labour MP Kelvin Davis addressed the new government's plans to make changes that would impact te ao Māori, referring to some Pākehā as 'spiders.' His speech underscored the need to fight against these changes. Other speakers also expressed discontent with the government's policy plans for Māori, highlighting the tension between political aspirations and cultural preservation.

The Fire in Canterbury

In another part of the country, firefighters in Canterbury have been engaged in an intense effort to contain a large forest fire that ignited shortly before 10 PM near Kirwee. The situation is under control, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of New Zealand's vulnerability to wildfires, particularly during the dry summer months.

Radio New Zealand's Birdcall Feature Turns 50

Meanwhile, Radio New Zealand is celebrating a significant milestone — the 50th anniversary of its birdcall feature. Over the past half-century, this feature has become a staple of the network's broadcasts, bringing joy to listeners across the nation. The full history and evolution of this beloved feature will be shared in the coming days, illustrating its significance within New Zealand's soundscape and the role it plays in connecting listeners to the country's rich avian biodiversity.