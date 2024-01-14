Wairarapa Coast Implements Fire Ban Amidst High Fire Danger

Conditions Leading to Fire Ban:

The Wairarapa Coast in New Zealand is bracing for a fire ban starting Monday, as a combination of hot, dry, and windy conditions heightens the risk of wildfires. The decision to enforce a fire ban comes in response to the very high danger posed by the current weather conditions.

Prohibited Fire Season Regulations:

Beginning at 8 am on Monday, all fire permits will be revoked, and open-air fires will be strictly prohibited until further notice. This move aims to mitigate the potential for wildfires in an environment where grasses, coastal dune grasses, scrub, and young pine are highly susceptible to ignition.

Community Safety Measures:

Philip Soal, the community risk manager, emphasizes the importance of community members taking precautions to prevent fire risks. Activities such as mowing, welding, and driving through long grass should be avoided. Residents are advised to create defensible spaces around their properties by removing flammable materials, relocating firewood, and maintaining short grass.

Ongoing Firefighting Efforts:

As the Wairarapa Coast prepares for the fire ban, firefighting crews have already been engaged in battling fires in various parts of the country. Recent incidents, including one in Porirua over the weekend, highlight the urgency of these measures to prevent the escalation of wildfires.