Fashion

Waipukurau Vintage Fair: A Resounding Success Among New Zealand’s Collectors

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Waipukurau Vintage Fair: A Resounding Success Among New Zealand's Collectors

Setting a benchmark in New Zealand’s collectors market, the Vintage Fair in Waipukurau has once again proven its allure. The three-day event, which began on January 2, has become a much-anticipated rendezvous for collectors across the country. Chelsea Derrick, the event organizer, reported a notable turnout on the opening day, with visitors traveling from as far as Wellington and Whanganui to partake in this historic fair.

Vintage Elegance Takes Centre Stage

Enthralling attendees this year was a significant trend in vintage clothing, adding a touch of antiquated elegance to the fair’s usual array of collectibles. Vintage jewelry, accessories, china, Art Deco pieces, toys, New Zealand memorabilia, upcycled objects, old tools, and art form the heart of this unique event. The fair’s commitment to authenticity has always been its draw, attracting stallholders from different regions, including Whanganui and Hamilton, along with local vendors.

A Collector’s Paradise

A total of 19 captivating stalls were set up, each offering its unique collection of antiques, perfect for any collector. Some participants were even hosting estate sales, providing an opportunity for collectors to acquire high-quality, rare pieces. With a wide selection of collectibles on offer, the fair successfully caters to various budgets, ensuring that every visitor leaves with something unique.

Future Ventures

Chelsea Derrick, always on the lookout for opportunities to bring collectors together, has announced plans to organize another collectors’ fair. This time, the event is set for the Matariki weekend on June 29 and 30 in Havelock North. Given the success of the Vintage Fair in Waipukurau, the upcoming event is already generating considerable anticipation among the collector’s community.

Fashion New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

