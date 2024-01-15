Waiohiki Marae Builds New Dining Hall in Response to Cyclone Gabrielle Crisis

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, Waiohiki Marae, initially a sanctuary for victims before their displacement to another marae, is set to begin building a new dining hall (wharekai). The previous wharekai was razed in a fire that devastated the former wharenui Te Huinga in March 2002. The marae, located near Taradale, sheltered around 160 locals who were evacuated from their inundated homes. However, the absence of kitchen and dining facilities meant the marae could not sustain the victims for long, leading to their transfer to Waipatu Marae, near Hastings.

A Community in Need

Chair Hinewai Ormsby emphasised the critical need for such facilities for the Ngati Paarau and broader community. The marae's limited resources during the crisis highlighted the pressing requirement for its own amenities.

Securing the Funds

Funding for the new wharekai has been obtained, with $1.9 million granted through the government agency Te Puni Kokiri. A groundbreaking ceremony with about 60 attendees symbolised the commencement of the $2 million-plus project, which plans to have the new facilities operational by December.

Raising the Rest

Further fundraising endeavours are being conducted to meet costs for appliances, furnishings, and other necessities. Project manager and marae trustee Dick Hilton, along with Alexander Construction, headed by managing director Mark Hamilton, are prepared to initiate groundwork immediately.

A New Beginning

The new facility, estimated to be around 380 square meters, will be capable of accommodating approximately 300 people. It is designed to be practical with an open-ended feature. The need for this infrastructure became apparent following the opening of a new meeting house at the marae in mid-2021, which was utilized for community meetings on cyclone recovery efforts.