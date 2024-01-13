en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Waimea Dam Nears Completion Amidst Dry Season Concerns

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Waimea Dam Nears Completion Amidst Dry Season Concerns

As the sun rises over the Tasman District, the silhouette of the nearly completed Waimea Dam comes into view. This significant infrastructure project, now 95% complete, stands as a testament to the region’s resilience and foresight. The dam, set to be a lifeline for the community in times of drought, is inching close to its maximum water level, currently a mere 1.5 meters from the top.

A Dry Season Ahead

Despite this promising progress, the shadow of El Niño looms large over the region. Forecasts of a dry season have apple and pear growers, the backbone of the local economy, wringing their hands in anxiety about the availability of water for the imminent harvest season. As these farmers gaze anxiously at the parched earth, the dam’s stakeholders, including the Tasman District Council and Waimea Irrigators, are caught in a conundrum. Their course of action—whether to release water to sustain river levels—could potentially delay the dam’s finalization and the full accumulation of water in the reservoir.

Crucial Role of the Dam

The Waimea Irrigators’ chair, Murray King, paints a stark picture of the current dryness of the subsoil on the Waimea Plains, despite recent rains. The dam, he stresses, is not just a structure of concrete and steel, but a crucial weapon in warding off water rationing during drought periods. He underscores its importance in maintaining the region’s agricultural vitality, especially in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

Rising Costs and Extended Timelines

While acknowledging the dam’s undeniable importance, King also gives voice to the frustrations simmering among the stakeholders. The project’s extended timeline and escalating costs have become a source of concern. The dam’s completion is eagerly awaited, not just for the promise of water security it brings, but also for the closure of a chapter marked by delays and financial uncertainties.

As 2024 unfolds, the Waimea Dam will likely continue to dominate conversations in the Tasman District. Its completion will mark a significant milestone in the region’s history, but the path to that milestone is paved with challenges and tough decisions. Yet, the community, much like the dam itself, stands resilient, ready to weather whatever storms may come.

0
Agriculture New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
Russia's Fruit Imports Surge Amid Quarantine Pest Discoveries
As the new year unfolds, Russia’s agricultural import sector reports a bustling start. The Southern Directorate of the Rosselkhoznadzor, tasked with overseeing agricultural imports into Russia, announced the importation of a substantial 67,800 tons of regulated products in the first week alone. These imports were predominantly processed through the Novorossiysk sea checkpoint. Fresh Fruits Rule
Russia's Fruit Imports Surge Amid Quarantine Pest Discoveries
Northern Ireland Considers Cutting Compensation for Bovine Tuberculosis Afflicted Cattle
6 mins ago
Northern Ireland Considers Cutting Compensation for Bovine Tuberculosis Afflicted Cattle
Tea Association of India Seeks Government Support to Boost Domestic Tea Consumption
18 mins ago
Tea Association of India Seeks Government Support to Boost Domestic Tea Consumption
Hass Avocado Board Study Reveals Consumer Behavior, While Crime Impacts Avocado Prices in Mexico
1 min ago
Hass Avocado Board Study Reveals Consumer Behavior, While Crime Impacts Avocado Prices in Mexico
D'Arrigo California Introduces Baby Gem Lettuce to its Produce Offerings
2 mins ago
D'Arrigo California Introduces Baby Gem Lettuce to its Produce Offerings
Romania's Economic Boost: An Influx of Grant Funding in 2023
5 mins ago
Romania's Economic Boost: An Influx of Grant Funding in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
9 seconds
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
59 seconds
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
1 min
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
1 min
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
2 mins
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
2 mins
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
2 mins
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
2 mins
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
3 mins
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app