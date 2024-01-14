Visa Processing Debate: Aviation New Zealand Challenges Immigration Agency Over Delays Impacting Flight Training Industry

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) and Aviation New Zealand are locked in a debate over visa processing times, a vital issue threatening the vitality of New Zealand's flight training industry. Simon Wallace, the Chief Executive of Aviation New Zealand, has critiqued INZ for its lengthy visa-processing durations, alleging they pose a detriment to the aviation sector.

Visa Processing Times: A Bone of Contention

Wallace highlighted that visa processing in New Zealand could take up to 30 days, and even more than 60 working days in certain circumstances. He unfavorably contrasted this with Australia, where visas are sometimes approved within three days. The protraction in visa processing, Wallace argued, is causing a significant dip in enrolment numbers and is diverting students to international competitors, most notably Australia, the USA, and Canada.

INZ's Rebuttal

However, INZ refuted these claims, stating that the average visa processing time in Australia is around 16 days, as per their official website. This makes it more comparable to New Zealand's average of 30 days. INZ also emphasized instances where visa processing in New Zealand has been completed within a three-day timeframe.

The Economic Impact of Visa Delays

The argument over visa processing extends beyond the realm of bureaucratic procedures and directly impacts New Zealand's economy. According to Aviation New Zealand's estimates, the flight training market was worth a substantial $200 million before the pandemic. This figure excludes the significant economic influx from visiting families and friends of the students. INZ's Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Jeannie Melville, revealed that 79 percent of aviation student visa applications from outside New Zealand were processed within INZ's standard timeframe of 30 working days in the past year.

Appeal for Urgent Action

Aviation New Zealand has sent an urgent appeal to the new Immigration and Education Minister, Erica Stanford, seeking immediate action on the matter. The organization has emphasized the need for speedier visa processing to maintain competitiveness in the global market. The future of the aviation industry and New Zealand's international education landscape hangs in the balance as stakeholders await potential shifts in visa processing policy.