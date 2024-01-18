Urgent: Whanganui Teenager Missing - Police and Whānau Seek Public Assistance

The quest for Mercedes Capri Haddon, a 17-year-old teenager from Palmerston North, now missing in the Whanganui area, has intensified. The young girl, living with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASDs), was last seen near Kowhai Park on Monday. Her sudden disappearance has left her family in a state of deep concern, as she is considered vulnerable due to her condition.

Family's Plea for Assistance

Speaking on behalf of the family, Gina Melody-Roore painted a vivid picture of Mercedes' daily struggles. She warned that her reaction to strangers could be reactive, a consequence of her disorder. When Mercedes disappeared, she was wearing a blue hoodie, a black and red jacket adorned with Māori designs, blue trackpants, and white jandals. The family's concern is heightened by the fact that she lacks basic necessities such as food and fresh clothes, further endangering her wellbeing.

Community Rallies in Search

An extensive search operation involving up to 50 people daily is in full swing, yet the reason for her disappearance remains shrouded in mystery. The police, echoing the family's concern, are urging the public to step forward and assist in the search for the missing teenager. The public's help could be a crucial factor in locating Mercedes and ensuring her safe return.

A Call to Action

The police and Mercedes' whānau are seeking public assistance to locate her. They are urging anyone with information about Mercedes' whereabouts to call 105 and quote the file number 240115/4249. The collective effort of the community could play a pivotal role in bringing Mercedes back to her family, and every piece of information, no matter how trivial it may seem, could be a piece of the puzzle in this ongoing search.