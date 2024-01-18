Twizel's 'Reg 130' House Restoration: A Nostalgic Trip Through Hydroelectric Era

The Twizel Heritage Group has undertaken an impressive project to underscore the town's historical narrative. The group is meticulously restoring a 'Reg 130' house, originally constructed by the Ministry of Works. This project paints a vivid picture of Twizel's hydroelectric development era, providing an insight into the living conditions of that time. The house, largely unchanged from its original specifications, was given to the group by Sue Rattray, whose family owned it as a holiday home.

Advertisment

Community Support and Funding

Coordinated by Rick Ramsay, the restoration project has received substantial community support and funding. The initial funds came from Mackenzie Properties and the local council. However, the council's contribution was quickly absorbed by permit fees. Additional support was garnered from the Meridian Power Up fund and local trade companies, demonstrating the community's commitment to preserving its heritage.

Relocation and Restoration

Advertisment

The house was relocated to Wairepo Rd last year, a prominent location at the town's entrance. Through painstaking efforts, it has been outfitted with period-appropriate furnishings and decor, sourced with guidance from former residents. Among the key period pieces are a wringer washing machine, a K9 TV set, and Temuka Pottery mugs. These elements help in authentically recreating the living conditions of the era.

Public Display and Future Plans

While restrictions prevent the house from being open for interior public access, a viewing platform has been constructed around the building. This allows visitors to peer inside and appreciate the historical accuracy of the restoration. The Twizel Heritage Group's project has received significant community support and donations. Upon the completion of the house, the group plans to shift its focus towards preserving the town's construction machinery heritage, ensuring the continuity of Twizel's rich history.