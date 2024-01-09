Twizel’s Population Boom and Successful Music Festival Mark a Vibrant Holiday Season

In the heart of the Mackenzie District lies the small town of Twizel, ordinarily home to a modest 1,600 residents. Yet, as the Christmas and New Year holidays dawned, the town underwent a remarkable transformation. The population swelled to an astounding 7,000, a surge that inevitably led to heavy traffic, particularly in the wake of the Rhythm and Alps music festival in Wanaka. Despite this influx, the town maintained an aura of tranquility, with few incidents marring the holiday atmosphere.

Incidents Amidst the Festive Atmosphere

While the holiday period witnessed a few unfortunate events, including a couple of road crashes on State Highway 80 and State Highway 83 and a boat rescue operation on the serene Lake Ruataniwha, the town remained largely incident-free. The high temperatures, which soared over 30C, while potentially discomforting, did not deter the holiday spirit.

Mackenzie Summer Sounds Music Festival: A Resounding Success

Adding a vibrant soundtrack to the festive season was the inaugural Mackenzie Summer Sounds music festival. Held on New Year’s Eve, the event was headlined by none other than Stan Walker, a magnet for thousands of attendees. The festival was lauded for its impeccable organization, setting a high bar for future iterations. Apart from a minor scuffle between two men, the event was a peaceful celebration of music and community, with the police and security presence ensuring a safe environment for all attendees.

A Festival for All Ages

What set the Mackenzie Summer Sounds music festival apart was its focus on family inclusivity. Catering to a wide age range, the festival featured performances from various artists, ensuring that there was something for everyone. The event organizers, basking in the glow of the festival’s success, have expressed their satisfaction and anticipation for a larger event next year.