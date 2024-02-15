Tutus on Tour: A Ballet Extravaganza Across New Zealand

As summer’s warmth gently fades, the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) prepares to grace the stages of regional New Zealand, bringing the magic of ballet to the heart of local communities. The Tutus on Tour, an annual event eagerly anticipated by ballet enthusiasts and newcomers alike, is set to embark on its 2024 journey at the end of February, culminating in a special performance in Gisborne. This year's tour promises a blend of classical ballet excerpts and contemporary pieces, celebrating the legacy of the RNZB's founding fathers and showcasing the company's vibrant future.

Advertisment

A Ballet Extravaganza Across New Zealand

The RNZB's commitment to making ballet accessible to all is evident in the ambitious itinerary of the Tutus on Tour. With 12 stops across New Zealand, including a notable performance in Wanaka on March 3, the tour is a testament to the company's dedication to bringing the arts to regional audiences. Over 23 days, the dancers will perform in 11 different regional theatres, ensuring that the magic of ballet touches every corner of the country. The Gisborne War Memorial Theatre, among others, will play host to this enchanting tour, offering a unique opportunity for communities to experience world-class ballet right on their doorstep.

Classical Favorites Meet Contemporary Masterpieces

Advertisment

The 2024 Tutus on Tour is a carefully curated blend of classical and contemporary ballet. Audiences will be treated to excerpts from the timeless Swan Lake, including the mesmerizing Black Swan pas de deux, the synchronicity of the Cygnets quartet, and the vibrant Hungarian and Spanish dances from Act III. These classical pieces pay homage to the rich history of ballet and the RNZB's deep-rooted heritage. Complementing these classical excerpts, the tour will also feature Prismatic, a piece inspired by RNZB founder Poul Gnatt and set to the stirring music of Johannes Brahms. Additionally, Alice Topp's Clay, an emotionally charged pas de deux, will offer a contemporary counterpoint, showcasing the innovative future of ballet.

A New Era of Ballet in New Zealand

As the RNZB welcomes its incoming artistic director, Ty King-Wall, the Tutus on Tour marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company. King-Wall, expressing his enthusiasm for the tour, stated, "It's a joy to start the 2024 season by sharing classical ballet with Kiwis across New Zealand." His vision for the RNZB is not only to honor the legacy of its founding members but also to chart a course for its future, engaging new audiences and fostering a love for ballet across the nation. The tour, with its mix of classical and contemporary works, is a celebration of ballet's enduring appeal and its capacity to evolve and inspire.