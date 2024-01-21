Biosecurity New Zealand Thanks International Travelers for Safeguarding $57 Billion Export Industry

Biosecurity New Zealand has extended its gratitude towards the international travelers who landed during the holiday season. These travelers have played a pivotal role in safeguarding New Zealand's primary sector export industry, a sector that is valued at a staggering $57 billion. Mike Inglis, the Northern regional commissioner, applauded the majority of these passengers for their compliance with the stringent biosecurity protocols that are integral to the country's economic and environmental well-being.

Handling the Holiday Rush

In the month of December alone, the biosecurity staff was tasked with processing a whopping 600,000-plus air passengers. This figure represents a significant surge from the past year. However, Biosecurity New Zealand didn't buckle under the pressure. Instead, they implemented a series of improvements designed to manage the influx of arrivals efficiently.

Streamlining Biosecurity Measures

Among these enhancements were express lanes dedicated to low-risk passengers, the deployment of additional detector dogs, an increase in the number of quarantine officers stationed in Auckland, and the novel introduction of biosecurity hosts. Thanks to these strategically placed measures, the average processing time at Auckland International Airport has been maintained at just under eight minutes.

Fighting the Biosecurity Battle

Despite their efforts to balance efficiency with effectiveness, Biosecurity New Zealand had to issue 883 infringement notices in December alone. These were served to passengers who failed to declare risk items, posing a potential threat to the country's biosecurity. The officers are committed to preventing the entry of harmful pests like the exotic fruit flies and the brown marmorated stink bug, both of which could wreak havoc on New Zealand's economy and environment. Travelers are thus urged to cooperate fully with biosecurity measures to ensure not just swift processing, but also the protection of the country's bio-rich landscape.