Transpower Urges Investment in Flexible Power Resources for Winter Demand

Transpower, the system operator in New Zealand, has released its Winter 2024 Outlook paper. The paper underlines the urgent requirement for heightened investment in flexible power system resources such as fast starting generators, grid-scale batteries, and demand response mechanisms. These resources are crucial in meeting peak winter demand and maintaining a reliable power supply as the country moves towards more renewable and intermittent sources of electricity.

Challenges of Shift to Renewable Energy

As New Zealand transitions to renewable energy sources, the power system is increasingly under strain. These renewable sources, while environmentally friendly, are inherently intermittent. John Clarke, the General Manager of Operations at Transpower, explained that during peak times when wind generation is low or system faults occur, the transition to renewable energy necessitates thermal generation. However, New Zealand's existing thermal generation fleet primarily comprises slow-start units. These units are unsuitable for immediate dispatch, thereby posing significant coordination challenges.

Maintaining Grid Stability Amidst Outages

The industry has successfully managed peak capacity challenges in the last two winters, despite unplanned outages affecting around 10% of peak demand. These outages led to eight low residual generation situations, but grid emergencies were successfully averted due to industry cooperation. In the event of grid emergencies, measures such as turning off hot water cylinders or power cuts may be required in severe cases, as explained by Clarke.

New Generation Resources and Future Demand

The Outlook paper also acknowledged the introduction of new generation resources to the market, which collectively added 378 MW of electricity. These include three wind farms, the first utility-scale solar farm, and the first utility-scale battery energy storage system. However, with increasing peak demand, further investment is vital. The paper also warned of an elevated risk of a dry winter and low hydro inflows. To manage these risks, Transpower is closely monitoring them through monthly updated electricity risk curves (ERCs).

Industry Response: A Call for Action

Clarke emphasized the need to accelerate investment in flexible resources. He urged the industry to act swiftly to ensure a reliable electricity supply, highlighting the potential coordination challenges posed by the slow-start thermal generation fleet. The industry needs to respond promptly to this call to action by investing in the necessary resources to safeguard the nation's power supply and meet the growing demand for electricity.