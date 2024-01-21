Hikers Trespassed from Te Araroa Trail for Straying Off Course: Adventure Takes Unexpected Turn at Mt Linton Station

On a typical Wednesday along the scenic vistas of New Zealand's Te Araroa trail, a stark deviation from the norm occurred. Two hikers, navigating the trail that stretches an immense 3000km from Cape Reinga in the North Island to Bluff in the South Island, were trespassed from the Mt Linton Station. Their transgressions? One strayed off the marked trail, wandering through an active logging site, while the other traversed the station by bike.

High-Risk Activities on a Peaceful Trail

The activities in question were deemed exceedingly dangerous, given the high-risk nature of the industries prevalent along the trail - logging and agriculture. The trail manager, Dan Radford, announced the incident, underscoring the severity of the hikers' actions.

Te Araroa Trust Supports the Trespass Decision

The trespassing decisions, far from being contentious, were backed by the Te Araroa Trust. The trust is responsible for managing the trail and ensuring its integrity is maintained. The trust pointed out the hikers' disregard for the trail notes and warnings, designed specifically to ensure the safety of all trail users.

First Known Trespassers on the Te Araroa Trail

According to the executive director of the trust, Matt Caldridge, incidents such as these are infrequent on the trail. These two hikers are, in fact, the first known trespassers among the 3000 walkers from the last trail season. Their actions serve as a stern reminder of the importance of respecting the trail and its surrounding environments for the safety of all.