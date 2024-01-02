Top Gear’s Chris Harris to Launch Collecting Cars Marketplace in New Zealand

In a significant development for car enthusiasts, Chris Harris, the renowned host of Top Gear and co-host of the Collecting Cars podcast, is set to grace New Zealand with his presence. The cause for this visit? Celebrating the launch of the Collecting Cars marketplace in the country, a significant step in the expansion of this UK-based auction house that specializes in unique and rare vehicles.

A Grand Launch with ‘Coffee Run’

The launch of Collecting Cars is marked by an event coined as the ‘Coffee Run,’ scheduled for January 29 at the Auckland ASB Showgrounds. The event is expected to draw a vast number of car enthusiasts, eager to witness an array of extraordinary vehicles. Alongside Chris Harris, Edward Lovett will also be in attendance, echoing the successful turnouts ‘Coffee Run’ events have seen previously in other countries.

Chris Harris: A Household Name in Motoring Media

Since 2015, Harris has been a popular figure in the automobile world, with his work on Top Gear propelling him to fame. His engaging style and expert knowledge have captivated viewers and listeners alike, making him a household name in motoring media. However, Top Gear was put on hold last year, following an incident involving co-host Freddie Flintoff.

Collecting Cars: A Hub for Car Collectors

Collecting Cars, since its inception in 2018, has extended its reach internationally, becoming a hub for car collectors. A testament to its prominence in the car collector community is the sale of a Porsche 993 911 Turbo for a record price outside of the United States. This sale underscores the auction house’s significance and its ability to attract the crème de la crème of car collectors.