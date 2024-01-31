Tohu Whenua Harnesses Rising Interest in Māori Heritage as Waitangi Day Approaches

A recent survey by Tohu Whenua, a prominent Kiwi visitor guide, underscored the growing interest among New Zealanders in the nation's history, especially its rich Māori heritage. As Waitangi Day approaches, Tohu Whenua is enthusiastically promoting several sites providing enlightening insights into Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Māori heritage.

An Embrace of Heritage

The Tohu Whenua network, renowned for offering family-friendly experiences, spotlights a plethora of New Zealand's historical sites. These include not just Māori heritage but also European settler heritage and Chinese settler history. Among these, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Te Waimate Mission, and Māngungu Mission stand out for their critical relevance to the history of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

A Resounding Approval

The survey involved over 1400 site visitors and reported an impressive 88% satisfaction rate with the visitor experience. Feedback from visitors reflected a deep appreciation for the historical narratives and connections offered by these sites, indicating a strong desire for more. The network is also growing, with recent additions like Te Kopikopiko o te Waka in South Westland, featuring a carved waka that narrates the Māori creation story.

Preserving Heritage for Future Generations

Dean Whiting, a member of Tohu Whenua's Steering Group, underscored the importance of these sites for learning about the nation's shared history and experiencing the legacy of ancestors. The appointment of former Green MP David Clendon as the regional coordinator for Heritage New Zealand’s Tohu Whenua visitor programme further enriches the efforts to connect New Zealanders with their unique heritage and strengthen national identity. A site in Northland, the Clendon House in Rawene, is also included in the programme, adding another layer of historical significance to the network.