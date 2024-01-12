Titahi Bay Fire Alert: 10 Hectares Engulfed, Firefighters Battle On

In a display of relentless teamwork and professional expertise, firefighters successfully contained a 10-hectare fire in Whitireia Park, located in Porirua’s suburb of Titahi Bay. The fire, initiated on a late Thursday evening, triggered an immediate response from Fire and Emergency. The operation comprised three helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets, and seven ground crews who worked tirelessly to control the blaze and extinguish hotspots.

Averting Risks Amid Windy Forecasts

Although high wind speeds were predicted for Saturday, the fire did not grow significantly in size. The main focus of the teams was to eliminate hotspots and prevent further flare-ups. The relentless efforts of the firefighters, helicopters, ground crews, and a drone team ensured the fire remained contained, despite the challenging weather conditions.

Smoke Impact and Power Outages

The fire’s smoke had a significant impact on Porirua, affecting air quality and potentially posing a risk to those suffering from respiratory issues. The National Public Health Service advised residents in affected areas to stay indoors and seek medical advice if feeling unwell due to smoke exposure. In a related development, approximately 900 homes experienced a power outage on Thursday night, but the power was restored by Friday morning.

Investigation and Precautions

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire and Emergency have called in a specialist fire investigator to assess the situation. The team is also probing a reported explosion, which may or may not be related to the fire. Precautions are being taken to ensure safety ahead of the anticipated increase in wind speeds, which could potentially intensify the fire situation. Porirua Mayor Anita Baker expressed her gratitude to all the firefighters involved in battling the blaze. The public has been advised to refrain from visiting the affected area until at least Wednesday next week, allowing for investigations and necessary precautions.