Sri Lankan Trailblazers Recognized in UK's New Year Honours List 2024 for Outstanding Contributions in New Zealand

The New Year Honors List 2024, recently published by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in the UK, has shined a spotlight on three distinguished Sri Lankans. This recognition, a testament to their remarkable contributions, is a symbol of their unwavering dedication and the impact they've made within the Sri Lankan community in New Zealand.

Dr. Anne Doloras Perera: A Beacon in Food Science and Nutrition

Dr. Anne Doloras Perera, hailing from Auckland, has been recognized for her services to food science, nutrition and community service. A stalwart in her field, Dr. Perera's commitment to advancing food science and promoting healthy nutritional practices has earned her an appointment as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Athula Cuda Bandara Wanasinghe: A Pillar for the Sri Lankan Community and Cricket

Athula Cuda Bandara Wanasinghe, a Justice of the Peace, has received The Queen's Service Medal, a prestigious award that speaks volumes about his unwavering commitment to the Sri Lankan community and his deep-seated involvement in cricket. Wanasinghe's dedication to fostering unity and promoting the sport within the community sets him apart.

Sandun Kithulagoda: The Voice of the Community

Sandun Kithulagoda, based in Wellington, has been honoured for his 25 years of service to the Sri Lankan community. As the programme director of Lakhada radio station and a past president of the United Sri Lanka Association (USLA) Wellington branch, Kithulagoda's work has been instrumental in fostering a sense of community and preserving Sri Lankan culture in New Zealand.

This year's honors list recognizes the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK. It is a validation of the significant contributions these individuals have made, not only in their respective fields, but also in creating a positive impact within the Sri Lankan community in New Zealand. Their recognition serves as an inspiring reminder that dedication, passion and service can indeed change lives and shape communities.