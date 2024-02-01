The Unseen Impact of Pet Turtles on New Zealand's Ecosystem

In a recent revelation, Matthew Brady, a Ranger from the Department of Conservation (DOC), has voiced concerns about the ownership and impact of red-eared slider turtles in New Zealand. A prevalent choice for pets, these turtles grow to the size of a dinner plate and can potentially live for up to 50 years. This life expectancy necessitates a substantial long-term commitment from owners, with large, heated aquariums or secure outdoor ponds being necessary for their survival.

The Burden of Ownership

Brady points out that the ongoing costs for maintaining such pets are significant. As these turtles age, their dietary and habitat needs increase, leading to escalating costs. This, coupled with their long lifespan, can often lead to owners abandoning these pets when the costs and responsibilities become overwhelming. This, unfortunately, leads to these turtles finding their way into the wild.

An Invasive Threat to Ecosystems

Given that there are no native freshwater turtles in New Zealand, any red-eared slider turtle found in the wild is categorically an escaped exotic species. These turtles are invasive by nature and can inflict considerable damage on freshwater ecosystems. They have an insatiable appetite for flora and fauna, consuming large amounts of plants, fish, and birds. With the potential to lay hundreds of eggs, they pose a risk of rapidly becoming a significant problem.

A Looming Threat to Native Species

At present, the wild breeding populations of red-eared slider turtles are producing only male offspring. However, due to the temperature-dependent sex determination of turtles, a warming climate could stimulate the production of female offspring. This could create a self-sustaining wild population, posing a dire threat to native fish and other species.

The DOC and regional councils are striving to gauge the extent of this issue and manage the invasive species effectively. They are urging the public to report any sightings of these turtles in the wild using iNaturalist or the Find-A-Pest app. This collaborative effort is crucial in protecting the delicate balance of New Zealand's freshwater ecosystems against this invasive species.