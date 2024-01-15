en English
New Zealand

The Shift in Global Travel: From Spectacle to Transformative Encounters

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
The Shift in Global Travel: From Spectacle to Transformative Encounters

Travelers are exploring the world with a renewed perspective, seeking more than mere spectacles and photo opportunities. They are diving deeper into the cultures they encounter, yearning for transformative experiences and authentic interactions with indigenous cultures. This shift in travel attitudes is not a local phenomenon but a global trend, visible in destinations from Polynesia to New Zealand, from Borneo to Vietnam.

Immersive Experiences in Polynesia and Borneo

In Polynesia, tourists are drawn to the region’s diverse cultures, stunning landscapes, and rich heritage. They are keen to understand the communal values, traditional navigation methods, tattooing, music and dance, cuisine, and festivals that make up the vibrant tapestry of Polynesian life.

Similarly, Borneo offers an array of experiences that extend beyond its natural splendor. Alongside lush rainforests, diverse wildlife, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, travelers are immersing themselves in traditional cultural experiences. However, the beauty of Borneo is under threat from deforestation, making the role of conservation organizations and initiatives crucial in preserving its unique biodiversity.

Indigenous-led Tourism in New Zealand and Australia

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, travelers are opting for culturally immersive wilderness experiences, such as guided walks through the Te Urewera rainforest and stays at Indigenous-owned lodges. The traditional Maori haka dance is no longer just a spectacle to be watched; tourists want to understand its cultural significance and the stories it conveys. Sarah Handley, the general manager for North America and Europe at Tourism New Zealand, acknowledges this change in travelers’ attitudes.

A similar trend is taking shape in Australia, where there is a surge in demand for Indigenous-led travel experiences. The rise of Indigenous-owned and operated tourism businesses reflects a broader societal push to recognize Indigenous rights and integrate Indigenous knowledge into the tourism industry.

Exploring Cultural Imprints in Vietnam

Fansipan Mountain in Vietnam, the highest mountain in Indochina, is a significant attraction for adventurers and nature enthusiasts. Visitors come not just for its breathtaking views and unique natural wonders but also for the indigenous cultural imprints. From spiritual sites like Trinh Pagoda and Bao An Zen Monastery to the sacred flag raising ceremony, the mountain offers a blend of cultural experiences that resonate deeply with travelers.

Overall, the paradigm within the travel industry is shifting towards deeper engagement with local cultures and traditions, promoting transformative encounters with Indigenous heritage as an integral part of the tourism experience.

New Zealand Travel & Tourism
Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand

