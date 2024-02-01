The Hikoi ki Waitangi: A Historical Ride into Māori History and Sustainability

In the spirit of Waitangi Day, over 30 horseriders, drawn from across New Zealand, have embarked on a historical hikoi (ceremonial walk) in Te Tai Tokerau, a ritual that has been witnessed for over four decades. This event, referred to as Te Hikoi ki Waitangi, is expected to reach its climax at the Waiomio Marae on Monday, having set off from Te Rerenga Wairua on Friday.

A Tribute to Māori History

Eruera Lee-Morgan, a descendent of Te Arawa and Tainui, underlines the profound significance of the hikoi. To him, and many others, it serves as a tribute to the struggles encountered throughout Māori history, and a testament to the unity that has prevailed. Indeed, the hikoi is more than a ceremonial walk; it is a living, moving monument to the Māori people's resilience and collective strength.

Horses: An Integral Part of The Nation's History

Remarkably, this hikoi also underscores the pivotal role that horses have played in the nation's history. This was notably demonstrated during the recent Hui-a-Motu, a massive gathering where an estimated 10,000 people came together to address issues pertinent to the Māori community. The horseriders were a central part of this gathering, their presence a stark reminder of the integral role horses have played in shaping the course of the nation's history.

The Hikoi: A Platform for Dialogue and Sustainability

The hikoi also offers an invaluable platform for dialogue. It invites participants to delve into historical events and contemplate future directions. But the conversation doesn't stop there. In a world grappling with environmental issues, the hikoi serves as an opportunity to promote sustainability and reflect on the role of transportation in these challenges. Taipari, another participant, anticipates a high turnout for the hikoi, which has seen numerous modes of transportation over the years, each bearing its own environmental implications.

An Opportunity for Engagement and Reflection

The journey includes an overnight wananga, a traditional Māori educational seminar, in Te Hapua. This presents a remarkable opportunity for intergenerational engagement. It also provides a space for reflection on landmark Māori land rights movements, such as the 1975 land march led by Dame Whina Cooper. In this way, the hikoi facilitates the transmission of knowledge and experiences from one generation to the next, ensuring that the lessons of the past continue to illuminate the path to the future.