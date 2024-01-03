en English
Automotive

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: A Unique Blend of Practicality and Quality

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: A Unique Blend of Practicality and Quality

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2AT) is not your typical vehicle. It defies the conventional categorization of the automotive world, bearing a moniker of ‘2 Series’ yet it shares minimal similarities with the 2 Series Coupe. Instead, its lineage is more closely related to the 1 Series and the Mini Countryman, courtesy of the shared UKL2 platform.

A Fusion of Design and Functionality

Presented as a people mover, the 2AT embodies a unique design philosophy, boasting a low floor and high ceiling. This design optimizes interior space, making it more akin to a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) than an off-road beast. The vehicle’s design borrows elements from the BMW X1, notably a large grille, and a streamlined interior. However, it lacks the X1’s iDrive rotary controller, relying exclusively on touch screen and voice assistant for menu navigation.

Interior and Equipment

The 2AT’s head-up display (HUD) is a toned-down version of that on the X1. It utilizes a lift-up piece of plastic instead of a windscreen-reflection setup. Despite this, the interior remains spacious, well-appointed, and in line with BMW’s high standards. With a generous amount of standard equipment, very few options cost extra. This offering aligns the 2AT with BMW’s commitment to premium quality and customer satisfaction.

Performance and Powertrain

In New Zealand, the available model is the 225e. It features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine with an electric motor. The result is a total output of 180kW/447Nm and an electric range of around 80-90km. The vehicle’s powertrain can distribute power to both the front and rear wheels as needed, providing a smooth and balanced drive.

Where Does the 2AT Stand?

Though it may not be the most exhilarating vehicle, especially when compared to the Countryman, the 2AT offers a comfortable and practical ride. It boasts a good electric range and a competitive price point, especially when compared to other electrified BMWs. The BMW 2AT, with its unique positioning between an SUV, hatchback, and MPV, aims to attract those who value BMW’s quality without the necessity for a traditional SUV’s extra ride height. It’s a vehicle that isn’t afraid to stand out, offering a unique blend of practicality, comfort, and BMW’s signature quality.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

