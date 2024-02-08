Tenant Ordered to Pay $1200 in Damages for Accidental Fire in Rental Property

In a poignant reminder of the precarious balance between tenants and landlords, a New Zealand tenant has been ordered to pay over $1200 in damages after accidentally setting fire to a rental property on the South Island. The incident took place when the unsuspecting tenant, attempting to dispose of hot ashes from a wood burner, placed them in a plastic bucket, which later ignited, causing significant damage to the rental home.

A Turn of Fate: When Carelessness Meets Liability

The Tenancy Tribunal, presided over by adjudicator Michael Brennan, convened in December 2023 to settle the matter. Initially, the tenant agreed to pay the landlords' insurance excess of $A700 and some rent in credit, while forfeiting part of their bond. However, the landlords' insurer declined to cover the damaged contents, such as curtains and light shades, leading the landlords to seek additional compensation of $A3113. The tenant, citing a clause in the tenancy agreement, refused to pay any further amounts.

Unexpected Twist: The Insurance Clause and Its Consequences

Brennan ruled that the tenant was still liable despite the release of the bond, as both parties did not anticipate the insurance would not cover all fire-related losses. The tenant was ordered to pay 40% of the quote to replace the damaged contents, amounting to $A1245. The tenant's belief that they were not financially responsible due to insurance cover and the release of the bond was firmly rejected by the tribunal.

The Unforeseen Responsibilities: Spas and Pallets

Moreover, the tenant was accused of failing to remove a portable spa and wooden pallets from the property. While the landlords sought compensation for the removal costs, Brennan dismissed this claim, noting the tenant had limited access post-fire and the property's impending demolition negated the urgency to clear the items.