Te Awa Tupua Descendants Complete Cultural Journey Along Whanganui River

Over 100 descendants of Te Awa Tupua, the personified form of New Zealand's Whanganui River, recently embarked on a crucial cultural journey: the Tira Hoe Waka. This pilgrimage along the Whanganui River, originating at Ngapuwaiwaha Marae in Taumarunui and concluding at Putiki in Whanganui, serves as a cultural touchstone for the indigenous community. This year, for the first time in nearly four decades, the group utilized a provision from the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act 2017, marking a significant step in the recognition of indigenous rights and customs.

Embracing Cultural Heritage

The Tira Hoe Waka journey, which commenced on January 5 and concluded on Tuesday, is not merely a physical journey but a voyage into the rich cultural heritage of the Te Awa Tupua descendants. It is a time for the participants to engage in wānanga, traditional discourse and teachings, strengthening their connection to the river and their ancestry. This year, the journey was made even more poignant by the utilization of the customary activities provision, which allowed the group to reserve sections of the river exclusively for their waka (canoe) journey. This ensured that there were no disturbances from jet boats or tourists, creating an environment conducive to deep reflection and learning.

Implications for Indigenous Rights

The use of the customary activities provision from the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act 2017 signifies a step towards the recognition of indigenous rights and customs. It rejects the nature-culture dualism, recognizing the mutually constitutive processes that create shared human and non-human lifeworlds. Indigenous communities, like the descendants of Te Awa Tupua, are increasingly using these legal avenues to protect their homelands and waters from exploitation, reinforcing their ties with their heritage.

Moving Forward

Executive committee chair, Hayden Potaka, expressed satisfaction with the journey's execution and mentioned plans to review the event for future improvements. This journey is seen as a chance for the youth, the rangatahi, to learn about their history, culture, and the importance of preserving their heritage in a rapidly changing world. As the group concludes their journey with a customary farewell, or poroporoaki, at Putiki Marae, they carry with them not just the memories of the journey but a deepened understanding of their identity and a renewed commitment to their heritage.