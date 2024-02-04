Tararua District Marks Progress and Resilience as Cyclone Gabrielle Anniversary Nears

In the face of adversity, the Tararua District stands tall, marking a year of recovery after the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle. Mild weather conditions have been a blessing in these times, resulting in minimal water restrictions for farmers – a contrast to other regions grappling with reduced rainfall.

Remembering Cyclone Gabrielle

As the anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, the district is reminded of the immense impact the disaster had, especially on the northern rural and coastal areas. The cyclone triggered the third national state of emergency in history, leaving scars on the landscape that are still visible today. The initial response to this disaster included an allocation of over $34 million in government funding for road repairs, with an additional $55 million requested.

Community Efforts and Recovery Progress

The road to recovery, while long, has shown significant progress, thanks to the collective efforts of the community. The local farming and infrastructure continue to face challenges. However, the generosity of the community, neighbors, and the country has been a beacon of hope. A staggering amount of over $300,000 was donated to the Cyclone Gabrielle Mayoral Relief Fund.

A cautious approach has been taken in distributing these funds, with provisions now allowing larger applications of up to $10,000 for individuals and $30,000 for businesses. This has led to 93 applications already being supported.

Government Support and Ongoing Challenges

Additional government support came through the Tararua On Track Fund, which provided $1 million to assist farms. This reflects the extent of the need, with 126 applications totaling $5.3 million. The district is grateful for the central government's assistance in roading and grants, which has played a critical role in recovery and saved ratepayers from bearing additional costs.

Despite ongoing damage to farms, homes, and roads, the community's spirit and mutual support have been unwavering. As the district continues to rebuild, the resilience and camaraderie of the Tararua District are notably highlighted. Valentine's Day, following the disaster, now holds a new significance, reminding the district of their unity amidst adversity and the progress they have made since.