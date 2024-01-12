en English
New Zealand

Taranaki Maunga Braces for Visitor Surge: Safety Emphasized

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Anticipation is building as the number of visitors to Taranaki Maunga in New Zealand is expected to surpass last year’s figures, leading the Department of Conservation (DOC) to stress the importance of safety for summer hikers. The surge in visitor numbers is not without its challenges, as Senior Ranger Dave Rogers stresses the importance of the ‘three P’s’: preparation, planning, and performance.

Bracing for Alpine Conditions

Rogers underscores the unpredictability of the alpine conditions and the swift weather changes that hikers may encounter. He advises visitors to always carry rain jackets and be ready for quick weather turnovers. His caution is not unfounded; the North Egmont Visitors Centre reported an impressive 11,400 visitors in January 2023, and already 5,038 in the first 11 days of January this year – a clear indicator of an increasing trend.

Safety Amidst the Surge

The Dawson Falls Visitor Centre, too, has seen an influx, with a full car park and 2,801 visitors so far this year, compared to 6,570 in January 2023. Amidst this surge, Rogers warns of the risks of dehydration, recommending a strategic water-drinking regimen for those making the ascent to the summit. He also highlights the dangers of loose rocks and the need for hikers to alert others to potential hazards.

Respecting Cultural Traditions

Beyond physical safety, Rogers also advises cultural safety, respecting the Māori views of Taranaki Maunga as an ancestor. He suggests hikers avoid standing on the summit rock, a gesture of respect for the indigenous culture. David Sattler, from the Hawera Tramping/Mt Egmont Alpine Club, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of careful planning, communication of trip details, a charged cell phone, and considering a personal locator beacon. He also recommends joining an outdoor club to gain additional skills and advises against hiking alone.

New Zealand Safety Travel & Tourism
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

