Taranaki Freshwater Crisis: Council Tackles Te Mana o te Wai Amid Regulatory Changes

At a recent Taranaki Regional Council meeting, discussions focused on the pressing need to advance the region's freshwater plan incorporating Te Mana o te Wai, despite looming government overhaul of water regulations. The move comes as part of a broader effort to address deteriorating waterway health amid intensive farming practices, while the government plans to ease development constraints.

Urgent Call for Action

Council policy manager Lisa Hawkins highlighted the government's intention to modify resource laws, potentially sidelining Te Mana o te Wai from consent processes, a principle pivotal to current freshwater management. Amid these uncertainties, the council resolved to proceed with its freshwater planning efforts under the existing framework, aiming to safeguard waterway health and wellbeing. This decision underscores the urgency of addressing freshwater challenges in the face of regulatory flux and environmental pressures.

Community Concerns and Council Response

The debate among councillors revealed a divide, with some advocating for the continued prioritization of Te Mana o te Wai and others expressing skepticism about the effectiveness of current approaches. Environmental Quality Director Abby Matthews presented a sobering assessment of the region's waterways, indicating a decline in health despite ongoing efforts. This situation has sparked a dialogue on the need for innovative strategies that balance environmental sustainability with agricultural productivity, as the region grapples with the impacts of climate change and intensive dairy farming.

Looking Forward

As Taranaki navigates these challenges, the council's commitment to refining its freshwater plan remains firm, with an emphasis on community engagement and sustainable management practices. The impending government policy changes add a layer of complexity, necessitating a flexible and forward-thinking approach. The council's efforts to incorporate Te Mana o te Wai into its planning processes reflect a broader endeavour to ensure the long-term health of the region's waterways, recognizing the critical role of water in sustaining life, culture, and economy.