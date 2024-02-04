Tahuna Gears Up for Aotearoa New Zealand's National Day Celebration with Cultural Entertainment

This year, the Tahuna community in Aotearoa New Zealand is preparing to host the country's National Day celebrations for the second time in a row. The event is set to kick off with a traditional mihi whakatau at high noon, paving the way for an afternoon filled with a diverse array of cultural entertainment.

Diverse Cultural Performances

This year's musical lineup is an eclectic mix that represents the rich cultural tapestry of New Zealand. Leading the pack is a group spearheaded by Ned Wepiha, followed by a performance from cultural adviser Mana Tahuna. Adding to the melody is the duo Ho & Ha hailing from Invercargill and local artist Peti Seiuli. The day will also witness a riveting performance from a local kapa haka group, a traditional Maori performing art that combines singing, dancing, and storytelling.

A Family-Friendly Affair

Beyond the music and dance, the event offers children's activities like face-painting and games, making it a family-friendly affair. Food services will be handled by Te Puna Ako o Tahuna and the Queenstown Basketball Club, ensuring that the attendees' gastronomic needs are well catered to.

Prepared for All Weather

Mike Rewi, the chief executive of the charitable trust organizing the event, expressed optimism about matching the previous year's attendance of around 3,500 visitors. However, he acknowledged that the weather could pose a challenge. To combat this, preparations have been made for potential inclement weather. A partnership with the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has secured gazebos, ensuring the event can continue smoothly, come rain or shine.

The National Day celebration is not just another event on the calendar; it is a testament to the vibrant culture and community spirit of Aotearoa New Zealand. With its rich blend of music, dance, and camaraderie, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.