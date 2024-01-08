Suspicious Blaze Destroys Derelict Building in Levin – Fire and Emergency Responds

Just before 4am, flames engulfed the abandoned Garden View resthome on Bath Street in Levin, New Zealand. This wasn’t the first time the building had been targeted. It was the third instance of a suspicious fire at this location in recent months. Nearby fire crews responded quickly, but upon arrival, the structure was already well alight. Given the building’s impending demolition, the firefighters made the strategic decision to focus on safeguarding surrounding structures, allowing the majority of the fire to burn out.

A Battle Fought to Preserve Surrounding Structures

The firefighting team, comprised of six appliances, a ladder truck, and a command unit from various fire stations, fought to protect nearby properties rather than extinguishing the fire. This tactic resulted in about 80% of the building being lost to the flames, leaving only two small walls remaining. The owner, though facing significant destruction to his property, offered to fix minor damage inflicted on neighboring properties during the incident.

Investigation Underway: Public Assistance Sought

As the smoke cleared, the authorities commenced an investigation into the fire, treating it as suspicious due to the history of arson at the site. The police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward, hoping that public input can provide leads into the investigation. In the meantime, the owner plans to proceed with the demolition of the remaining structure.

Firefighters Grapple with Multiple Fires

In addition to the resthome fire, firefighters have been battling multiple scrub fires in the Canterbury region. Crews are focusing on extinguishing remaining hot spots to prevent further fires from igniting. The series of fires has kept emergency responders busy, and investigations into the causes are ongoing. The recent spate of fires has sparked concerns over the possibility of a serial arsonist operating in the area.