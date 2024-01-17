Surge in Water Tank Sales Prompts Level 2 Water Restrictions in Porirua

Amid escalating water usage and a surge in demand for water tanks, Porirua City Council, in unison with Wellington City, Hutt City, and Upper Hutt City, will enforce level 2 water restrictions starting 17 January 2024. This move is in response to the significant rise in water consumption across the region and the pressing need to preserve the precious resource.

Advertisment

Surge in Demand for Water Tanks

The Porirua City Council has reported a noteworthy increase in the sales of 200-litre water tanks. From selling 16 units in the same period last year, the Council has sold 102 tanks in the last six weeks. These tanks can be attached to downpipes to collect rainwater, serving as an emergency water supply for residents and promoting water conservation. To manage this high demand, the Council is establishing a pre-order system necessitating in-person prepayment at the Customer Service Centre.

Level 2 Water Restrictions Imposed

Advertisment

Level 2 water restrictions, enforced in Porirua, Wellington, Upper Hutt, and Lower Hutt, prohibit the use of unattended watering systems. The restrictions are a part of the broader strategy to manage the high water demand and pressure on the drinking water supply. As part of these changes, residents are advised to significantly reduce water use. There is a looming 76% probability of escalating to level 3 restrictions later in the month.

Conserve Water, Urges Mayor

Mayor Anita Baker has urged residents to adopt water-conserving practices during this period of water scarcity. This includes taking shorter showers and turning off taps when not in use. As the new pre-order system for water tanks is put in place, Mayor Baker has asked residents for their patience and continued support in water conservation. Simultaneously, Wellington Water is working diligently to locate and fix leaks across the region, and businesses are being encouraged to minimize water usage.