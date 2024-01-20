State of Emergency Lifted in Westland, New Zealand as Heavy Rainfall Forecasts Subside

Westland, New Zealand has breathed a sigh of relief as the local state of emergency was lifted, the weather conditions eased, and life began to return to normal. The threatening weather system, termed an 'atmospheric river', was linked to the monsoon in northern Australia. It was anticipated to bring heavy rainfall, prompting a red heavy rain warning and a local state of emergency. However, the system did not unleash the predicted amount of rainfall, and the warnings were subsequently lifted.

State of Emergency Lifted, Roads Reopened

The main highway, State Highway 6, between Ross and Makarora was closed overnight at the request of Westland Civil Defence in anticipation of dangerous driving conditions. With the easing of weather conditions, it has now been reopened. The West Coast Emergency Management group controller expressed confidence in the region's emergency response activities, which were put to the test due to the heavy rainfall forecast.

Local Rivers Recede, No Evacuations Required

Local rivers such as the Waiho and Hokitika, which were swollen to high levels, have started to recede. The Waiho River even touched its first alarm level at 8 meters. Despite the intense forecast, no evacuations were necessary overnight. Emergency precautions such as sandbagging were carried out, and emergency services staffing was increased to deal with the potential fallout of the heavy rain.

Effective Response from Emergency Management Teams

Mayor Helen Lash expressed gratitude towards the Westland community for their patience and cooperation during the state of emergency. She also extended her thanks to the Emergency Management teams and Minister for Emergency Management Mark Mitchell for their invaluable support during the event. Ms. Lash noted that the response mechanism functioned like a well-oiled machine, effectively managing the potential crisis.