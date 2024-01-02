en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Sri Lanka to Establish High Commission in New Zealand, Accentuating Diplomatic Ties

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Sri Lanka to Establish High Commission in New Zealand, Accentuating Diplomatic Ties

In a significant step towards fostering international relations, the Sri Lankan government has green-lighted the establishment of a High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand. This decision, announced by the Department of Government Information, results from an approved proposal by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry. The development reciprocates the recent inauguration of a New Zealand High Commission in Colombo in 2021, reflecting the increasing diplomatic rapport between the two nations.

Fostering Bilateral Relations

The establishment of a High Commission in Wellington is a strategic move designed to bolster diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The decision is in alignment with the Sri Lankan government’s intention to enhance its international ties and expand its diplomatic reach. The High Commission will be pivotal in facilitating various bilateral activities, including trade negotiations, cultural exchanges, and political dialogues, thereby strengthening the symbiotic relationship between the two nations.

Reflecting Growing Cooperation

This decision mirrors the growing cooperation and partnership between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The initiative reciprocates the establishment of a New Zealand High Commission in Colombo in 2021, demonstrating mutual interest in reinforcing bilateral ties. The High Commission will serve as a crucial platform for the large Sri Lankan diaspora residing in New Zealand, representing their interests and providing necessary assistance.

Enhancing Diplomatic Footprint

The establishment of a High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand, signifies Sri Lanka’s commitment to expanding its diplomatic footprint globally. It showcases the country’s proactive approach in forging stronger relationships with key international partners. The decision, approved at the first cabinet meeting of 2024, underscores the government’s diplomatic vision and strategy for the new year.

The establishment of these diplomatic missions underlines the growing synergy between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. It is anticipated that this development will foster deeper understanding and cooperation in various sectors, thereby contributing significantly to the bilateral relationship.

0
International Relations New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Goa University Reintroduces 'Learn Japanese' Short-term Course Amid Rising Demand

By BNN Correspondents

Lao Government Approves Upgrade of Nongkhang Airport: A Boost for Huaphanh Province and Laos-Vietnam Relations

By Rafia Tasleem

Meta Slashes Prices for Quest 2 VR Headset, Boosting VR Accessibility

By BNN Correspondents

Late December 2023 to Early January 2024: A Round-Up of Key News Events

By Wojciech Zylm

Ethiopia's Port Access Deal with Somaliland Sparks Controversy in Soma ...
@Africa · 28 mins
Ethiopia's Port Access Deal with Somaliland Sparks Controversy in Soma ...
heart comment 0
Rising Soccer Prodigy Tom Whooley: A Year of Remarkable Achievements

By Salman Khan

Rising Soccer Prodigy Tom Whooley: A Year of Remarkable Achievements
Water Scarcity Crisis: A Thirsty World in the Making

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Water Scarcity Crisis: A Thirsty World in the Making
ActiveCampaign’s Rapid Expansion in Dublin: A Testament to Booming Tech Ties Between Chicago and Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

ActiveCampaign's Rapid Expansion in Dublin: A Testament to Booming Tech Ties Between Chicago and Ireland
2023: A Year of Political Transformation in Europe and its Implications for 2024

By Waqas Arain

2023: A Year of Political Transformation in Europe and its Implications for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis
8 seconds
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis
Military Mobilizes for Nationwide Deployment Ahead of National Polls
10 seconds
Military Mobilizes for Nationwide Deployment Ahead of National Polls
Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024
52 seconds
Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
2 mins
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
Interpreting the Norwegian Study on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines and Children: A Closer Look
3 mins
Interpreting the Norwegian Study on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines and Children: A Closer Look
Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld
3 mins
Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld
CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence
3 mins
CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence
Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah's Accusations
3 mins
Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah's Accusations
Verhofstadt Urges EU to Amplify Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression
3 mins
Verhofstadt Urges EU to Amplify Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
49 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app