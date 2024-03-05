South Otago A&P Society Calls for Volunteers to Revive Popular Annual Show

In a heartfelt plea to the community, Bridget Lowry, president of the South Otago A&P Society, has called for new volunteers to breathe life into the society's annual show, facing challenges due to an aging committee and a surge in popularity. Lowry expressed concerns to the Otago Daily Times, highlighting that the event, drawing 4000 visitors last year, is at risk without additional support, underscoring the importance of community involvement in sustaining this cherished local tradition.

Breaking Point for a Beloved Tradition

The South Otago A&P Society's annual show, a highlight in the local calendar, is at a crossroads. With its growing appeal, evidenced by the significant attendance last November, the event has outgrown the capacity of its current volunteer committee. The blend of traditional agricultural showcases with modern attractions has proven a winning formula, attracting families and individuals alike. Yet, this success brings with it the burden of increased organization and management, pushing the aging committee to its limits. Lowry's call to action is not just a search for additional hands but a quest for fresh ideas and energy to ensure the show's future.

A Community's Role in Sustaining Heritage

The appeal for volunteers extends beyond conventional committee roles, inviting individuals with a passion for any aspect of the show to contribute. This innovative approach to volunteer recruitment aims to match personal interests and skills with the show's diverse needs, from managing livestock sections to coordinating sponsorships. It's a testament to the show's role as a community hub, fostering connections and friendships among residents of South Otago. The inclusivity of the event, offering free entry to those under 16, underscores its importance as a community-building platform.

The Path Forward: A Collective Effort

Despite the challenges, there's a palpable sense of optimism. The society believes that with around a dozen community-minded individuals stepping forward, the show can not only continue but thrive. This scenario presents an opportunity for residents to give back and play an active role in ensuring the continuation of an event that brings joy and unity to South Otago. The call to action is clear: the future of the annual show lies in the hands of the community, an invitation to be part of something larger than oneself, creating lasting memories and preserving a cherished local tradition.