Simplicity Living to Develop Long-Term Rental Apartments in Morningside, Auckland

In a significant stride towards alleviating the rental housing crisis, Simplicity Living has unveiled plans to develop a parcel of land in Morningside, Auckland. The project, envisioned to comprise 256 apartments, echoes the company's commitment to providing long-term rental solutions to the city's residents.

Strategic Location and Construction Plans

The chosen location sits in close proximity to the Morningside train station and the bustling St Lukes shopping centre, ensuring easy accessibility and convenience for the future occupants. The construction, earmarked to commence in 2025, is slated for completion by the end of 2027. It's noteworthy that this is Simplicity Living's sixth development project.

Designing for Longevity

Designed with a centennial lifespan in mind, the apartments will be a mix of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units. The project aims to secure a Homestar 7 rating, mirroring the company's dedication to sustainability. The building will house features such as rainwater harvesting systems, solar panels, and electric vehicle chargers. Additionally, high thermal and acoustic standards will be maintained, resonating with the company's vision of long-term, comfortable living.

Conservation Commitment

In a unique environmental initiative, for every apartment leased, Simplicity Living pledges to plant a native tree each week. This could potentially result in the planting of more than 13,300 native trees annually once the development is fully occupied.

Future Plans and Funding

This Morningside development is just one part of a broader blueprint. Simplicity Living has already built and rented 159 homes, has 348 under construction, and plans for 592 more. The company is a subsidiary of Simplicity (NZ) Ltd, which recently introduced the Homes and Income Investment Fund. This fund is intended to bolster its Build to Rent sector while providing first home mortgages and supporting community housing. It's key to note that Simplicity Living is fully funded by the Simplicity KiwiSaver and Investment Fund schemes. This underscores a model where pension funds are leveraged to invest in housing, a practice prevalent in other countries.