Sharvari Wagh's Enchanting New Zealand Odyssey: A Celebration of Landscapes, Culture, and Cuisine

Sharvari Wagh, the Bollywood actress who made her debut in "Bunty Aur Babli 2," recently embarked on an enchanting journey across New Zealand. Accompanied by her family, they traversed the country's captivating landscapes and reveled in its rich culture over the Christmas holidays. During their road trip, they savored local delicacies at quaint cafes, encountered whales and sea lions, and captured the breathtaking beauty of the land through the lens of Wagh's manual vintage camera.

An Odyssey Across New Zealand

The adventure began as Wagh and her family set off on a motorhome, providing them the freedom and flexibility to explore the North and South Islands at their leisure. Their travels led them to Cape Reinga, a spiritually significant location for the Maori people. It is believed that the spirits of the deceased leap into the afterlife from this remote headland, where the Tasman Sea and the Pacific Ocean converge.

A Photographer's Dream

Wagh's passion for photography found a perfect canvas in New Zealand's diverse landscapes. From the ethereal glowworm caves in Waitomo to the awe-inspiring Milford Sound, she captured the country's natural splendor using her manual vintage camera.

Embracing Culture and Cuisine

Food played a significant role in Wagh's New Zealand experience, as she and her family savored local delicacies at various cafes and food joints. From the famous fish and chips in Coromandel to the delectable green-lipped mussels in Havelock, they indulged in the country's culinary offerings.