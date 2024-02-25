Shaping the Future of Frankton's Riverside: Community Input Sought for Reserve Management Plan

In the heart of New Zealand's adventure capital, Queenstown, a new chapter is unfolding along the serene banks of the Kawarau River. The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is embarking on a journey to craft a draft Reserve Management Plan (RMP) for the Riverside Road Reserves, a cherished public domain near Frankton's bustling residential area. With an emphasis on community engagement, the council is calling upon Frankton residents and frequent visitors of the reserves to voice their ideas and concerns about the future utilization, management, and preservation of this picturesque locale.

Advertisment

Community Engagement: A Priority for QLDC

At the heart of QLDC's approach is a firm belief in the power of community feedback to shape public spaces that reflect the desires and needs of its users. The council has launched an online platform on its Let's Talk website, inviting residents to share their visions for the Riverside Road Reserves. Additionally, a drop-in session is scheduled for 21 March at the Frankton Beach BBQ area, offering a more personal avenue for residents to express their thoughts and connect with the project team. This engagement phase is a critical step in the plan's development process, set to conclude on 25 March 2025, after which the council will review the community's input to refine the draft RMP.

Preserving Natural Beauty Amidst Urban Growth

Advertisment

The Riverside Road Reserves, known for the enchanting Twin Rivers Trail - a part of the Queenstown Trail 'Great Ride' network - is a haven for walking and biking enthusiasts. The area also encompasses the Ivan Young reserve land, once home to the Zoological Gardens, adding historical significance to its natural allure. As Frankton continues to grow, the challenge of balancing development with the preservation of green spaces becomes ever more critical. The draft RMP aims to address this challenge head-on, ensuring that the reserves remain a vibrant and accessible sanctuary for both current and future generations.

A Collaborative Effort Towards Sustainable Development

The initiative by QLDC to involve the community in the planning process underscores a broader commitment to sustainable development and collaborative governance. By weaving together the diverse tapestry of voices and perspectives within the Frankton community, the council hopes to create a comprehensive plan that not only conserves the environmental integrity of the Riverside Road Reserves but also enhances their recreational value. As the deadline for community feedback approaches, the residents of Frankton have a unique opportunity to contribute to the legacy of their local reserves, ensuring they remain a source of pride and enjoyment for many years to come.