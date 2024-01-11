Senior NZ Barrister Reprimanded for Unprofessional Conduct in Teleconference Call

A senior barrister in New Zealand has been reprimanded and fined $2000 for unsatisfactory conduct following an incident during a teleconference call with a self-represented litigant and a judge. The incident, which occurred in April of the previous year, saw the barrister respond aggressively to the litigant’s accusations against the judge, leading to a heated exchange that breached professional conduct rules.

The Incident

The argument arose when the litigant, prosecuting a woman in the District Court, requested an adjournment of a hearing. The litigant accused the judge of bias and criminality, alleging that the judge had allowed a physical assault by security officers and had subsequently lied to the police about it. Instead of discussing the adjournment request, the barrister, boasting 46 years of service, responded aggressively, labeling the litigant ‘mad’ and a ‘liar’ and threatening to continue abusing him.

Disciplinary Action

The Law Society’s Standards Committee initially ruled no further action was necessary, considering it an isolated incident. However, Legal Complaints Review Officer Fraser Goldsmith overturned this decision, reprimanding the barrister for discourteous and unprofessional conduct. The barrister was fined $2000 and ordered to pay $800 in costs to the Law Society.

Professional Decorum

Goldsmith underlined the importance of maintaining professional decorum, even when faced with disrespectful behavior from an opposing party. He emphasized that the lawyer’s comments were discourteous, unprofessional, and disrespectful, regardless of the litigant’s own deplorable comments. This incident serves as a reminder that, even in the face of provocation, legal professionals must uphold the standards of their profession.