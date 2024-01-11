en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Senior NZ Barrister Reprimanded for Unprofessional Conduct in Teleconference Call

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST
Senior NZ Barrister Reprimanded for Unprofessional Conduct in Teleconference Call

A senior barrister in New Zealand has been reprimanded and fined $2000 for unsatisfactory conduct following an incident during a teleconference call with a self-represented litigant and a judge. The incident, which occurred in April of the previous year, saw the barrister respond aggressively to the litigant’s accusations against the judge, leading to a heated exchange that breached professional conduct rules.

The Incident

The argument arose when the litigant, prosecuting a woman in the District Court, requested an adjournment of a hearing. The litigant accused the judge of bias and criminality, alleging that the judge had allowed a physical assault by security officers and had subsequently lied to the police about it. Instead of discussing the adjournment request, the barrister, boasting 46 years of service, responded aggressively, labeling the litigant ‘mad’ and a ‘liar’ and threatening to continue abusing him.

Disciplinary Action

The Law Society’s Standards Committee initially ruled no further action was necessary, considering it an isolated incident. However, Legal Complaints Review Officer Fraser Goldsmith overturned this decision, reprimanding the barrister for discourteous and unprofessional conduct. The barrister was fined $2000 and ordered to pay $800 in costs to the Law Society.

Professional Decorum

Goldsmith underlined the importance of maintaining professional decorum, even when faced with disrespectful behavior from an opposing party. He emphasized that the lawyer’s comments were discourteous, unprofessional, and disrespectful, regardless of the litigant’s own deplorable comments. This incident serves as a reminder that, even in the face of provocation, legal professionals must uphold the standards of their profession.

0
Law New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
3 mins ago
Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts
Mecosta County’s local jail, currently housing 138 inmates, 124 males and 14 females, recently saw the addition of two individuals from Mt. Pleasant, Bryan Jiminez-Hernandez and Chasion H. Holland. This recent development underscores the ongoing commitment of local law enforcement agencies to public safety by addressing a wide array of violations. Charges against Jiminez-Hernandez and
Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts
Security Guard Fatally Assaulted in Ghaziabad: A Call for Justice
19 mins ago
Security Guard Fatally Assaulted in Ghaziabad: A Call for Justice
Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Boosts Legal Infrastructure with New Building and Grant
19 mins ago
Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Boosts Legal Infrastructure with New Building and Grant
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pine Bluff Shooting: A Community Mourns
9 mins ago
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pine Bluff Shooting: A Community Mourns
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
9 mins ago
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
Islamabad Capital Police Trains Officers for Cybercrime Battle
14 mins ago
Islamabad Capital Police Trains Officers for Cybercrime Battle
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
1 min
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
3 mins
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
4 mins
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
4 mins
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
4 mins
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
4 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
4 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
5 mins
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
6 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app