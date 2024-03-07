Seismic State Drops Highly-Anticipated Single '2 Homes' After Four-Year Hiatus

Wellington's rock sensation, Seismic State, is set to release their first single in over four years, '2 Homes', on Friday, 22 March, marking a significant return since their debut EP, 'State of Things'. The band's journey into the creation of '2 Homes' highlights a blend of personal experiences with a universal theme of belonging, further enriched by the addition of new lead vocalist, Rogina De Jong. This release is not just a testament to the band's evolution but also a beacon for rock enthusiasts craving fresh, meaningful tunes.

Advertisment

From Concept to Creation

'2 Homes' delves into the notion that home is not merely a place, but a feeling of belonging and freedom surrounded by loved ones. Rogina De Jong, who penned the lyrics, brings a personal touch to the song, reflecting on the multifaceted concept of home. The track, which started as a blues demo, transformed into an upbeat blues-rock anthem through collaborative efforts within the band. Troy Kelly, the music producer known as TKO, played a pivotal role in elevating the song's energy, ensuring that '2 Homes' resonates with listeners on multiple levels.

Seismic State's Musical Journey

Advertisment

Formed in early 2018, Seismic State quickly established themselves in Wellington's rock scene. The band's lineup saw a significant change in late 2020 with Rogina De Jong stepping in as the lead vocalist. This transition sparked a new creative phase, culminating in the creation of '2 Homes'. Despite challenges, including the cancellation of the Bay Rock 2022 festival due to Covid, Seismic State continued to evolve, blending rock with elements of funk, blues, and alternative to create a distinctive sound. Their commitment to their craft has set the stage for '2 Homes' release and the accompanying single release party at The Welsh Dragon in Wellington.

Looking Ahead

With '2 Homes' set for release across major streaming platforms, Seismic State is poised to captivate both old fans and new listeners. The upcoming single release party on Friday, 22 March, at The Welsh Dragon, represents more than just a celebration of their latest work; it symbolizes the band's resilience, creativity, and the enduring appeal of rock music. As Seismic State embarks on this exciting new chapter, '2 Homes' stands as a testament to their growth as artists and the unifying power of music.