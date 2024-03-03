Sculpture on the Gulf 2024: Waiheke Island Transforms into a Global Art Destination

With the 20th anniversary of Sculpture on the Gulf exhibition, Waiheke Island is set to host an unparalleled art event, cementing its status as a pivotal cultural hub in Aotearoa and beyond. Fiona Blanchard, director of Waiheke Community Art Gallery-Te Whare Taonga O Waiheke, shares insights on the exhibition's growth and the vision to establish Waiheke as an 'art island' on the international stage.

From Local Initiative to International Attraction

Initiated in 2003, Sculpture on the Gulf was inspired by Sydney's Sculpture by the Sea, aiming to enrich Waiheke's community through outdoor sculpture. The event has since evolved, attracting artists and visitors worldwide and serving as a springboard for artists' careers. Blanchard emphasizes the exhibition's role in democratizing art access and fostering cultural appreciation.

Strategic Vision for Waiheke as 'Toi Motu'

Blanchard's strategic vision involves more than just an exhibition; it's about positioning Waiheke as New Zealand's 'island of creativity'. The 2024 event, supported by Perpetual Guardian, aims for a more curated and ambitious presentation. Beyond the gallery, initiatives like an Art Map, an Artist in Residence programme, and significant awards contribute to Waiheke's creative ecosystem, with the goal of international recognition as 'Toi Motu' or Art Island.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite its success and contribution to the local creative economy, the gallery faces funding challenges, relying heavily on community and corporate support. Blanchard is optimistic about future partnerships with the government and other stakeholders to ensure sustainable investment in Waiheke's cultural destination vision. The article concludes with a reflection on the potential impacts of achieving this vision, not only for Waiheke but for New Zealand's cultural and economic landscape.