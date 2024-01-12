Samoan Funeral Director Advocates for Cultural Shift to Alleviate Funeral Costs

Ese Tatupu, a seasoned funeral director of Samoan descent in South Auckland, is on a mission to change the traditional standards that the Pacific Islander community holds about death and funerals. Tatupu has more than 20 years of experience, so she is aware of the financial strain that frequently accompanies the loss of a loved one.

Breaking the Silence on Death

Tatupu points out the stark contrast between the Pacific Islander approach to death and that of other cultures. In the Pacific community, death remains a taboo subject, often avoided until it becomes an immediate crisis. This avoidance, Tatupu argues, is an outdated cultural norm that needs to change.

The Burden of Tradition

Traditionally, Samoan funerals involve extended families presenting monetary and material gifts—a practice that often burdens families with significant debt. Tatupu advocates for a reevaluation of these customs, emphasizing the financial strain they can place on grieving families.

Advocating for Prepaid Funeral Plans

One of the solutions Tatupu proposes is the adoption of pre-paid funeral plans. These plans, offered by many funeral homes associated with the Funeral Directors Association of NZ, allow families to prepare for the inevitable, reducing financial stress when a loved one passes.

Leading by Example

Tatupu’s advocacy for this issue is deeply personal. The funeral of his own mother served as a catalyst for his realization of the need for cultural adaptation. As a father of ten, Tatupu has taken his own advice, arranging his funeral affairs to ensure his family will not face financial hardship. He underscores the importance of investing in insurance and planning ahead for peace of mind.

In his effort to encourage a cultural shift, Tatupu is calling on Pacific Islanders to reconsider traditions that may lead to financial hardship. By opening up discussion on death and funeral preparations, he hopes to relieve families of undue stress during their time of grief.