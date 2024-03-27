Samoa Schools to Join New Zealand's 50th ASB Polyfest, Director Seiuli Announces

In a significant announcement, Seiuli Terry Leo-Mauu, director of ASB Polyfest, revealed plans to include Samoan schools in the festival's 50th-anniversary celebrations next year. This move aims to further enrich the cultural diversity and inclusivity of the event, which has been a cornerstone of cultural expression in Auckland for nearly five decades.

Expanding Horizons

ASB Polyfest, a fixture in New Zealand's cultural calendar, has celebrated the vibrant cultures of Aotearoa for 49 years, showcasing the talents of Auckland's school students. For its milestone 50th year, the festival is set to welcome participation from Samoan schools, a first in its storied history. Seiuli, with deep roots in both Samoa and Auckland, envisions this expansion as a way to strengthen cultural bonds and provide a platform for Samoan students to showcase their heritage on an international stage.

Celebrating Diversity

The festival's longstanding success lies in its ability to bring together diverse cultural expressions, from traditional dances to contemporary performances. Over the years, Polyfest has grown to attract massive crowds, with the previous edition drawing between 75,000 to 80,000 attendees. The inclusion of Samoan schools is expected to not only enhance the festival's diversity but also to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of Pacific cultures among participants and spectators alike.

Looking Forward

With preparations for the 50th anniversary already underway, the anticipation for an even more spectacular and inclusive festival grows. Seiuli's efforts to extend the festival's reach to Samoa underscore a commitment to celebrating Pacific heritage and building a legacy that honors the rich traditions of all Pacific cultures. The inclusion of Samoan schools promises to be a landmark moment in the festival's history, symbolizing unity and the shared joy of cultural celebration.