Rusted Boat Sparks Controversy in Te Teko

Three months ago, an unanticipated sight materialized on the main street of Te Teko, a quiet town in the eastern Bay of Plenty, New Zealand—a rusted metal boat. The boat, out of its natural aquatic environment, sits on a patch of private property that once housed a petrol station, which was razed to the ground in 2001. The incongruous appearance of this boat has splintered the unity of the locals, transforming it into a contentious issue that has sparked concern and debate within the community.

Rusted Boat: Eyesore or Potential Community Asset?

For some, the boat is a blight on the landscape, an eyesore that mars the tranquil beauty of their town. They perceive it as a potential safety hazard for children who may be tempted to investigate this unusual playground. This group of concerned citizens has reached out to the Te Teko Residents Association, the Rangitaiki Community Board, and the Whakatane District Council, hoping for assistance in either removing or securing the boat.

Property Owner's Vision for Community Center

The property on which the boat rests is owned by Aucklander Nitesh Khajuria, who acquired the burnt-out site in 2016 for a modest $10,000. Khajuria has a vision for this plot, aiming to transform it into a bustling community center. In an act of empathy towards the boat's owner, he had permitted the boat to occupy his land free of charge until the end of the year due to the owner's financial hardship. Despite repeated assurances that the boat would be cordoned off as a safety measure, these promises have yet to materialize.

Local Authorities' Stance

The local authorities have examined the situation and declared that the site complies with the District Plan and does not pose an environmental health issue. However, they have also stated that they will intervene if any bylaws or plans are breached. Efforts to reach the boat's owner for comment have been unsuccessful.