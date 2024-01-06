Russell Crowe’s Ancestry Revelation: A Rallying Cry for Genealogical Exploration

Russell Crowe, the distinguished actor and cousin to New Zealand cricket legend Martin Crowe, has unveiled an intriguing fact about his genealogy, a revelation that has sparked interest in family history exploration among New Zealanders. The actor, celebrated globally for his versatile roles, has recently disclosed that he is a direct descendant of Simon Fraser, a controversial figure in history known as the ‘Old Fox’. Fraser’s historical significance is marked by his infamous execution by beheading at the Tower of London in 1747, the last of its kind.

Fraser’s Legacy and Crowe’s Discovery

Simon Fraser, immortalized by Clive Russell in the popular television series Outlander, was a man known for his turbulent feuds and fluctuating alliances during the 1700s. The execution of Fraser was marked by a grisly incident, where a stand collapsed causing the deaths of 20 spectators, a spectacle that Fraser reportedly found amusing. Crowe, in his quest to trace his roots, was surprised to find a familial link to this contentious historical figure, shedding light on a hitherto unknown aspect of his ancestry.

Crowe’s Ancestral Ties

While Crowe’s relation to Fraser is a recent revelation, the actor’s ancestral ties extend across nationalities. He confirmed his connection to New Zealand through his great-great-grandfather Luigi Ghezzi, who hailed from Ascoli Piceno, Italy, born there in 1829. An eclectic mix of origins color Crowe’s family tree, with roots in Norway, Scotland, and Maori culture, in addition to Italy. An unexpected DNA test even revealed a strong prevalence of Irish ancestry.

Encouraging Genealogical Exploration

Fiona Brooker, a respected genealogist at Memories in Time, sees Crowe’s discovery as an opportunity to encourage others to delve into their own genealogical research. According to her, the holiday season, marked by family gatherings, serves as an ideal period to initiate such exploration, with the potential for family stories to reveal untold connections to notable figures. Crowe’s personal journey of ancestral discovery holds the potential to inspire others to unearth their own family histories, shedding light on the diverse tapestry of their genetic makeup.