Road Safety Enhancement Project to Commence on Ruby Bay Bypass, Tasman

Marking a significant step towards enhancing road safety, a comprehensive project is set to be launched on the 7-kilometer stretch of the Ruby Bay Bypass on State Highway 60 in Tasman. The project, scheduled to commence on 8th February and continue until 27th June, aims to install new side and median barriers on the highway.

Project Scope and Execution

As per the project blueprint, the construction will concentrate on two one-kilometer segments at any given time, specifically between the intersections of Dominion Road and Harley Road. The methodical approach to this project promises minimal disruption to the ongoing traffic, ensuring both directions remain in use throughout the construction period. However, a temporary speed limit of 30 km/h will be enforced as a safety measure.

Anticipated Delays and Contraflow Arrangements

Motorists traversing State Highway 60 should anticipate short travel delays of approximately five minutes, as vehicles will operate in contraflow arrangements at the construction sites. Contractors' work schedule is set primarily between 6 am and 6 pm. Motorists are thereby advised to plan their journeys accordingly to account for these expected delays.

Project Phases and Community Cooperation

The initial phase of the project will focus on road widening and drainage improvements at the Tasman View Road intersection and the area east of Harley Road on State Highway 60. NZTA/Waka Kotahi, the agency overseeing the project, has acknowledged the inconvenience caused to drivers due to the project. However, they have urged for motorists' understanding and cooperation during this vital road safety enhancement initiative. To keep the community informed, ongoing updates regarding the project will be communicated, and information can also be accessed on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website.