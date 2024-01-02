en English
New Zealand

Rise in Shark Sightings in New Zealand’s Beaches Triggers Safety Concerns

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
A dramatic increase in shark sightings has caused unease among the communities in New Zealand’s Coromandel and Bay of Plenty regions. In the past fortnight, over 40 encounters have been recorded by Surf Life Saving lifeguards, most of these involve smaller sharks measuring less than 1.5 meters.

Public Response and Expert Opinion

These encounters have prompted differing responses from the public. Hastings resident Timothy James Carrington managed to capture images of a roughly 2-meter-long shark near Whirinaki beach, north of Napier. He posted these shots online, not to incite panic but to alert the community to the presence of these aquatic predators.

Experts have also weighed in on the situation. Chaz Gibbons-Campbell from Surf Lifesaving, along with marine scientists Riley Elliott and Clinton Duffy, have offered advice to the public on how to stay safe in these circumstances. Suggestions include avoiding swimming near fishing areas, staying out of the water at dawn and dusk when sharks are most active, correctly disposing of fish remains to not attract sharks, and exiting the water calmly if a shark is sighted.

El Nino Climate Shift and Shark Sightings

The El Nino climate pattern may provide an explanation for this influx of shark sightings. This climatic event brings cooler, fish-rich waters closer to New Zealand’s shores, which could potentially attract more sharks. The Department of Conservation echoes this theory and recommends swift, quiet departure from the water in case of a shark sighting.

Rising Concerns due to Shark Attacks

The escalation in shark sightings has not been without incident. This summer, several shark attacks have been reported in New Zealand, and South Australia witnessed a fatal shark attack, prompting heightened awareness about water safety. In response to this, swimmers are being urged to share the water responsibly and be alert to the presence of these marine creatures.

New Zealand Wildlife
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

