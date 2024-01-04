Retired Conservationist Faces Legal Proceedings for Poisoning Trees at Heritage Park

In an unprecedented move, a retired man from Kerikeri, previously engaged in conservation initiatives, is set to face legal proceedings for poisoning 50 eucalyptus trees at Kororipo Heritage Park in Northland, New Zealand. The man, dubbed by the Department of Conservation (DoC) as a ‘retired weed-buster’, was fined $800 after being found drilling holes into the trunks of the park’s trees, a location which houses the historically significant Stone Store and other heritage sites.

First Court Hearing and Subsequent Developments

The initial court hearing occurred on November 30, with another scheduled for February 29. Amidst these proceedings, the man asserted that his actions were in line with conservation efforts, as he was controlling the spread of non-native trees.

Communication between DoC and Local Hapū Ngāti Rēhia

Documents obtained through the Official Information Act revealed that discussions between DoC and local hapū Ngāti Rēhia commenced in June of the preceding year. Following these conversations, a plan was set in motion to remove and replant in the area affected by the poisoning.

Poisoned Trees Pose Safety Risk and Prompt Closure of Hongi Hika Track

The poisoned trees present a significant safety risk, leading to the closure of the popular Hongi Hika Track. Removal of these trees is slated for March 2024. However, the cost associated with the removal process remains undisclosed. Owing to the ongoing legal proceedings, DoC is restricted in its ability to comment on specific aspects of the case.