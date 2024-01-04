en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Retired Conservationist Faces Legal Proceedings for Poisoning Trees at Heritage Park

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Retired Conservationist Faces Legal Proceedings for Poisoning Trees at Heritage Park

In an unprecedented move, a retired man from Kerikeri, previously engaged in conservation initiatives, is set to face legal proceedings for poisoning 50 eucalyptus trees at Kororipo Heritage Park in Northland, New Zealand. The man, dubbed by the Department of Conservation (DoC) as a ‘retired weed-buster’, was fined $800 after being found drilling holes into the trunks of the park’s trees, a location which houses the historically significant Stone Store and other heritage sites.

First Court Hearing and Subsequent Developments

The initial court hearing occurred on November 30, with another scheduled for February 29. Amidst these proceedings, the man asserted that his actions were in line with conservation efforts, as he was controlling the spread of non-native trees.

Communication between DoC and Local Hapū Ngāti Rēhia

Documents obtained through the Official Information Act revealed that discussions between DoC and local hapū Ngāti Rēhia commenced in June of the preceding year. Following these conversations, a plan was set in motion to remove and replant in the area affected by the poisoning.

Poisoned Trees Pose Safety Risk and Prompt Closure of Hongi Hika Track

The poisoned trees present a significant safety risk, leading to the closure of the popular Hongi Hika Track. Removal of these trees is slated for March 2024. However, the cost associated with the removal process remains undisclosed. Owing to the ongoing legal proceedings, DoC is restricted in its ability to comment on specific aspects of the case.

0
New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
6 mins ago
Marlborough Sounds Campsite Expansion Plan Faces Neighbour's Opposition
In a contentious scenario unfolding in Marlborough Sounds, a campsite owner’s plan to add six new yurts to their property has faced opposition from a neighbouring resident. The campsite, nestled next to the Queen Charlotte Track, has been a place of outdoor merriment and adventure for 17 years. With the recent change of ownership, the
Marlborough Sounds Campsite Expansion Plan Faces Neighbour's Opposition
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
55 mins ago
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
Tasman District Council Raises Concerns Over Scout Halls' Condition and Usage
56 mins ago
Tasman District Council Raises Concerns Over Scout Halls' Condition and Usage
Taranaki Readies for a Weekend Bursting with Diverse Events
17 mins ago
Taranaki Readies for a Weekend Bursting with Diverse Events
New Zealand's Northland Coast: A Hotspot for Orca Sightings and Conservation
42 mins ago
New Zealand's Northland Coast: A Hotspot for Orca Sightings and Conservation
Haven Rd in Nelson Closes Following Single-Vehicle Crash
52 mins ago
Haven Rd in Nelson Closes Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
39 seconds
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
53 seconds
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
53 seconds
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
1 min
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
1 min
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
2 mins
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
2 mins
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
2 mins
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
3 mins
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app