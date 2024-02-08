Restoring Harmony: New Zealand's Battle Against Kina Barrens

In a bid to restore the once-thriving marine ecosystems, the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust has thrown its weight behind the New Zealand Government's commitment to combat the issue of kina barrens. These barren areas, where the sea urchin kina has proliferated due to the absence of natural predators, have resulted in devastating consequences for the marine life.

A Symphony of Marine Life Silenced

Nicola MacDonald, the Acting Chief Executive of the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust, has spoken out about the harmful effects of kina barrens in their region. "We've seen marine life that was once abundant - such as crayfish and snapper - significantly reduced," she lamented. The trust's experiences serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address this environmental crisis.

A Step Forward, But More Miles to Go

The New Zealand Government has proposed an increase in bag limits for kina harvesting, a move that MacDonald acknowledges as a step in the right direction. However, she firmly believes that this measure does not fully address the root causes of the problem, such as overfishing.

The trust advocates for a multi-pronged approach that combines kina removal, relocation, and preventative measures. MacDonald emphasizes that environmental success stories are most likely when there is a partnership between the government and local communities, rather than competition or government absence.

From Waste to Worth: Reimagining Kina

In an innovative approach, the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust is exploring alternative uses for kina from these barren areas. These kinas, not suitable for consumption, could potentially be repurposed, contributing to the larger goal of restoring the marine ecosystems.